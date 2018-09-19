Home World

European Union's Donald Tusk says will call special Brexit summit mid-November

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he would call an extra Brexit summit of European Union leaders around mid-November to finalise a deal with Britain.

Published: 19th September 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

European Council President Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk (File | AP)

By Reuters

SALZBURG (AUSTRIA): European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he would call an extra Brexit summit of European Union leaders around mid-November to finalise a deal with Britain.

Tusk told a news conference before chairing a summit of all 28 EU leaders in the Austrian city of Salzburg later on Wednesday: "The Brexit negotiations are entering their decisive phase.

Various scenarios are still possible today but I'd like to stress that some of Prime Minister May's proposals from Chequers indicated positive evolution in the UK's approach."

Tusk said that went for the UK's readiness to work closely with the EU on security and foreign policy after Brexit but stressed that Chequers proposals from premier Theresa May for the future Irish border and economic cooperation between the EU and Britain "will need to reworked and further negotiated".

"Today there is perhaps more hope but there is surely less and less time," Tusk added.

"Every day that is left we must use for talks. I'd like to finalise them still this autumn," he said.

He would propose that the EU leaders hold another extra summit on Brexit around mid-November.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Tusk Brexit European Council EU European Union

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju