Nepal Opposition slams government over taxes 

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The main Opposition Nepali Congress on Wednesday slammed the Nepal Communist Party-led government for its "haphazard tax system".

The government's non-performance has led people to believe that the federal system is a failure, said Nepali Congress spokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

He said the haphazard tax system introduced by the provincial government due to the lack of policy guidance from the Centre led to their diminishing popularity.

The clash of interest between the federal and provincial governments due to the lack of political also fuelled the problem, he said.

The government has still not been able to name five out of the seven provinces, he said.

Sharma also criticised the government for failure to deliver services to the people, growing market prices ahead of festival season, and poor law and order situation in the country.