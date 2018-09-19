Home World

Poland proposes 'Fort Trump' for US military base

The Polish government has proposed USD 2 billion for a permanent US base as a defensive measure for the resurgent Russian troops.

Published: 19th September 2018

Andrzej Duda

Poland's President Andrzej Duda (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: Polish president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday floated a name for a proposed American military base in the country as "Fort Trump".

During a joint press conference with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Duda said, "I am for setting up permanent American bases in Poland, which we would call Fort Trump."

In response, Trump remarked that he is "very seriously" considering Poland's proposal. "We're looking at it very seriously. I know Poland likes the idea very much. And it's something that we are considering," The Hill quoted the US president as saying.

Duda defended the establishment of a permanent US military base saying that it is in both American and Polish interests. He also expressed concerns over Russia's "aggressive behaviour" in the region.

Echoing similar sentiments, Trump said, "I think it's a very aggressive situation. I think Russia has acted aggressively. I am with the president. I feel that he is right."

Duda further said that Poland is located strategically in Europe and is an attractive country. The Polish government, meanwhile, has proposed USD 2 billion for a permanent US base as a defensive measure for the resurgent Russian troops.

Last month, an annual defence policy bill was signed which requires Pentagon's nod to assess the feasibility of a permanent military base in Poland. 

