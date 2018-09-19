Home World

 President Donald Trump says US considering permanent military presence in Poland

Russia expressed concern in May over reports about Poland's request, saying NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders undermined stability in Europe.

Published: 19th September 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House | AP

President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House | AP

By Reuters

WASHINGTON:  President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States is considering a request from Poland for a permanent US  military presence in the fellow NATO country.

Poland has repeatedly requested a permanent US military presence on its soil amid fears of Russian aggression, offering up to $2 billion in funding for such base. US soldiers are now present on its soil through NATO's back-to-back rotation.

Russia expressed concern in May over reports about Poland's request, saying NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders undermined stability in Europe.

"Poland is willing to make a very major contribution to the United States to come in and have a presence in Poland, and certainly it's something we'll discuss," Trump said at the White House before a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"We're looking at it very seriously, I know Poland likes the idea very much, and it's something that we are considering, yes," he said.

Poland joined NATO in 1999 along with Hungary and the Czech Republic, and since then other former communist states, including Baltic republics bordering Russia, have joined despite Moscow's strong opposition.

Warsaw could offer up to $2 billion in funding for a military base, according to a Polish Defense Ministry proposal reported by Polish media.

A government source in Poland confirmed to Reuters that such a proposal had been made.Trump also said the United States was considering a visa waiver program for Poland.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US military US military in Poland NATO US military base Russian aggression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju