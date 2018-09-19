Home World

Top South Korea theatre director sentenced to six years for sex abuse

In August women's rights groups slammed the decision by a Seoul court to acquit a former presidential contender over charges of forced sexual abuse and sexual intercourse by abuse of authority.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

SEOUL: A prominent South Korean theatre director was Wednesday sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual abuse of nine women, as the country's nascent #MeToo movement gathers pace.

Lee Yoon-taek was jailed for assaults on actresses dating back to 2010, including abusing eight women and sexually assaulting another.

ALSO READ | As #MeToo unnerves China, a student fights to tell her story

The court heard that Lee, now 65, fondled the eight women -- claiming he had to put his hands under their blouses as part of voice training -- and forced them to massage his genitals, while he injured and attempted to rape the ninth victim.

"The accused claims these activities were all part of acting lessons, but they should be considered sexual abuses as there was no explicit consent from the victims," the court said in a statement.

The #MeToo campaign against the abuse of women swept the South this year after Seoul prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon defied convention to speak out on television about the abuse she suffered at the hands of a superior.

Since then a growing number of women have spoken out this year about abuses at the hands of powerful figures in multiple fields, making headlines in a country that remains patriarchal despite economic and technological advances.

Other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct include Ko Un, a top poet regularly tipped for the Nobel Prize for Literature, and playwright Oh Tae-seok.

ALSO READ | China's #MeToo surges on despite unique difficulties

In August women's rights groups slammed the decision by a Seoul court to acquit a former presidential contender over charges of forced sexual abuse and sexual intercourse by abuse of authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MeToo movement south korea Lee Yoon-taek sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju