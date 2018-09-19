Home World

US President Donald Trump praises Korean summit, cites progress on North Korea

Trump said North Korea saying it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities with witnesses, was very good news. 

Published: 19th September 2018 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump hailed Wednesday's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and said there had been "tremendous progress" with North Korea on several fronts including Pyongyang's denuclearization.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said agreements reached between the two Korean leaders at the meeting, in which North Korea said it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities with witnesses, was "very good news."

"He's calm and I'm calm, so we'll see what happens," Trump said, referring to Kim.

 

