Home World

US surgeon, girlfriend charged with rape, 'hundreds' of victims possible

Authorities told AFP on Tuesday they had received dozens of leads in the probe, just hours after a press conference held to try to encourage other women to come forward.

Published: 19th September 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

A California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show. He and a woman co-defendant, Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, and authorities suspect there may be many more victims. Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced charges Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 against Robicheaux of Newport Beach and Riley of Brea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: An orthopedic surgeon in California who once appeared on a dating reality show and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, in a case prosecutors suspect might involve hundreds of other victims.

Authorities told AFP on Tuesday they had received dozens of leads in the probe, just hours after a press conference held to try to encourage other women to come forward.

"I am being told by investigators that their phones have been very active this afternoon," said Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokeswoman for Orange County prosecutors.

"People are calling with additional information and we will be busy tracking down all the additional leads."

The surgeon, 38-year-old Grant William Robicheaux, and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, were charged on September 11 with rape as well as drug and weapons-related offenses in connection with two alleged assaults.

Robicheaux -- who once appeared on the Bravo television show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" -- and Riley are due to be arraigned on October 25.

Investigators found hundreds of videos on Robicheaux's phone after he was arrested, "in various states of undress, consciousness and being assaulted," Van Der Linden said.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that Robicheaux and Riley had worked in tandem at restaurants and bars to identify their victims and make them feel comfortable.

"We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey," Rackauckas said.

"We've all heard of a wolf in sheep's clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor's clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.

He said the drugs the pair used include ecstasy, date rape drugs and cocaine.

The pair would then take the incapacitated women to his home in Newport Beach, where they were allegedly assaulted.

Authorities believe Robicheaux and Riley traveled to various festivals since 2015, including Burning Man in Nevada, as well as landmarks in Arizona.

Attorneys for Robicheaux and Riley issued a joint statement on Tuesday, denying the charges.

"They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court," said Robicheaux's lawyer, Philip Cohen, and Riley's lawyer, Scott Borthwick.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
orthopedic surgeon California

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju