Afghan official: Taliban attacks kill 5 in central province

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kerala nun rape case: Vatican temporarily suspends accused Bishop Franco Malakkal
Indian-origin ex-councillor in South Africa arrested for racially abusing president Cyril Ramaphosa
Honour killing: 26-year-old man killed in Uttar Pradesh village for inter-caste marriage
India agrees to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's proposal for foreign ministers meet
Reports of needles found in strawberries in Australia; jail term for food tampering raised
Muslim clerics hold prayer for speedy recovery of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar