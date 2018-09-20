Home World

Afghan official: Taliban attacks kill 5 in central province

Two policemen were wounded in the attacks that lasted several hours as security personnel and insurgents exchanged gunfire.

Published: 20th September 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 07:36 PM

Taliban militants (Photo|AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: An Afghan official says the Taliban have carried out a series of coordinated attacks in central Ghazni province, killing five members of the security forces.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said three security outposts in Ab Band district were attacked by insurgents in coordinated raids on Thursday morning.

Noori said six Taliban fighters were killed and four were wounded before the attacks were repelled.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the Taliban captured a district in Ghazni.

Insurgents often exaggerate their battlefield gains.

Also on Thursday, police officer Amin Jan said a roadside bomb wounded five people in eastern Nangarhar province.
 

