Home World

Indian-origin ex-councillor in South Africa arrested for racially abusing president Cyril Ramaphosa

Ex-Durban councillor Kessie Nair's brother Krishnan Nair claimed that his brother suffered from a chronic illness and 'needs immediate medical care and attention.'

Published: 20th September 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Cyril_Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: A former Indian-origin city councillor in South Africa has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory racist comments against President Cyril Ramaphosa in a video posted on Facebook.

In the viral video, former Durban councillor Kessie Nair, who was earlier sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in 2005, called Ramaphosa a "kaffir" -- a derogatory term used against black people during the racist apartheid era.

In the video, Nair said that he is prepared to take a bullet or go to prison for the rest of his life.

"I do hereby call for that kaffir state president Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, yes I mean the kaffir state president Cyril Ramaphosa, to be charged for frauding [sic] this nation, for oppressing this nation, for high treason, for failing and he's the source to all crime violence poor healthcare, poverty that prevails in a so-called true democracy," he said in the nearly five-minute-long rant.

"I'm ready to go to jail for the rest of my life or take a bullet, I just want to say that the truth will hurt."

In 2005, Nair was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

He said that it took 13 years of introspection to release the video, News24 reported.

"Nobody wakes up one morning and makes a statement and a video like that on social media," Nair had told News24.

He was arrested on Wednesday in Durban and was charged with incitement of public violence and crimen injuria or injuring a person's dignity.

Nair - the nephew of late struggle stalwart Billy Nair - has received widespread condemnation from various quarters, including the provincial ANC community and religious organisations, as well as the presidency.

His family has distanced themselves from his utterances.

They issued a statement urging South Africans to forgive him and promising to do their best to "make amends".

"We have a history of being in the trenches fighting apartheid and being involved in the struggle for the liberation of this country from the shackles of the nationalist government" said his brother Krishnan Nair.

Krishnan added that his brother suffered from a chronic illness and "needs immediate medical care and attention."

Presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko said that the rant did not deserve attention and that Nair needed support from friends and family.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyril Ramaphosa racism Kessie Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina