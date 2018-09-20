Home World

Japan PM Shinzo Abe: Shrewd diplomat in for the long haul

Abe, who turns 64 on Friday, has visited nearly 80 countries and regions and held hundreds of summit meetings over the past five years as he vows to engage 'more proactively in diplomacy'.

Published: 20th September 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Liberal Democratic Party President Shinzo Abe acknowledges applause from the LDP lawmakers shortly after his name was called as the winner of the ruling party presidential elections at its headquarters in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Shinzo Abe comes from a long line of politicians but the hawkish nationalist is now poised to write his name into the record books as Japan's longest-serving premier. 

A shrewd diplomat who has cultivated relations with both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abe has also cemented power at home and faces almost no political party opposition.

Groomed for power from birth, he is sometimes criticised as arrogant, but has also shown a self-deprecating sense of humour, dressing up as video game character Super Mario at the 2016 Rio Olympics to give a zany preview of Tokyo 2020.

As North Korean missiles flew over Japan, he was quick to realise the importance of keeping up strong ties with the US, which provides effectively the only line of defence for the pacifist country.

He famously visited Donald Trump in his glittering New York tower before the tycoon was even sworn in to the White House.

And he has also cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and tried to heal ties with China, while pushing a nationalist agenda at home.

At home, he saw off a surprising challenge from Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike to romp to victory in 2017 snap elections and proved remarkably resilient during weeks of scandal earlier this year that sapped his popularity.

Nationalist Abe has at times infuriated neighbours still scarred by Japan's war-time military aggression and his stated dream of reforming the constitution to clarify the role of the military is viewed with deep suspicion in the region.

He visited a controversial war shrine in December 2013, sparking anger among China and Korea that had been past victims of Japanese aggression and a diplomatic slap on the wrist from the US, which said it was "disappointed".

Abe, who turns 64 on Friday, has visited nearly 80 countries and regions and held hundreds of summit meetings over the past five years as he vows to engage "more proactively in diplomacy that takes a panoramic perspective of the world map."

He joined Kobe Steel two years after graduating but turned to politics three years later, destined for political office as the son of a former foreign minister and grandson of a former prime minister.

Building his political career by talking tough against North Korea, he became Japan's youngest-ever prime minister when he took office in 2006 at the age of 52.

But he resigned after just a year, hit by scandals and debilitated by health issues.

In 2012, he made a shock political comeback, returning to office on a pledge to revive Japan's economy with his signature "Abenomics" programme built on active government spending coupled with massive monetary easing and red-tape cutting.

He has said he was encouraged to seek a path back to power by reading a biography of Churchill entitled: "Never Despair."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shinzo Abe Japan Japan Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina