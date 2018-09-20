Home World

Uganda's pop star MP Robert Kyagulanyi 'taken away' by security officers

The pop star turned opposition firebrand was charged with treason alongside more than 30 others after President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade was stoned by opposition supporters.

Published: 20th September 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bobi_Wine

Bobi Wine was stopped while trying to board a flight at Entebbe airport. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KAMPALA: Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Robert Kyagulanyi was taken away by security officers upon arrival at the country's international airport Thursday, his wife Barbie told AFP.

"After landing at Entebbe, security surrounded him and took him away. We are not sure where they are taking him," she said.

Kyagulanyi, 36 and better known as singer Bobi Wine, had been seeking medical treatment in the United States.

He says he was tortured in custody after being arrested last month.

The pop star turned opposition firebrand was charged with treason alongside more than 30 others after President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade was stoned by opposition supporters.

His American lawyer, Robert Amsterdam, said on Twitter that his client had "again been unlawfully detained" upon arrival in Uganda.

Uganda's police chief, Martin Okoth Ochola, insisted that Kyagulanyi "is not under arrest".

"What we have done is to escort him from Entebbe airport to his home," he told AFP.

"We are under obligation to provide security and this is what we are doing."

Since entering parliament last year Kyagulanyi has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, a 74-year-old former rebel leader in charge since 1986.

Security was tight with riot police and soldiers deployed at the airport and in the capital, Kampala, 40 kilometres (25 miles) away, after police outlawed any welcome processions or gatherings.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda Pop star Bobi Wine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina