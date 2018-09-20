Home World

US officials say three killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid distribution center 

The attack came nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

Published: 20th September 2018 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

US Army US military

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an 'active shooter situation' | AP

By Associated Press

ABERDEEN (MARYLAND): Three people were killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, officials said.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information. The official wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The attack came nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

ALSO READ | Pennsylvania gunman upset by divorce found dead after manhunt

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an "active shooter situation" and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting involved "multiple victims" and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US shooting Rite Aid center shooting Maryland shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina