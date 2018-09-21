Home World

US sanctions Chinese agency for buying Russia military equipment

The move is in contravention of a sweeping US sanctions bill signed in 2017.

Published: 21st September 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

US and China

Both US and China are engaged in a imposed tit-for-tat tariffs, with neither of the country will to back down. (Photo | File/AP)

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against a Chinese military agency and its director for buying defense equipment from Russia, in contravention of a sweeping US sanctions bill signed in 2017.

US State Department officials said it would immediately impose sanctions against China's Equipment Development Department, which oversees defense technology, for engaging in "significant transactions" with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms exporter.

 

