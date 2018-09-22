China to organise veg fest, over 10,000 people expected to attend

Home World

BEIJING: China is all set to hold the first-ever vegan festival here in which over 10,000 visitors, especially the young people, are expected to participate, according to a media report Saturday.

A pursuit for more healthy, eco-friendly and trendy lifestyles has prompted many people in China, especially the younger generation, to go vegan, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 10,000 people are expected to take part in the two-day long veg fest -- the Pop Plant-based Festival -- in Beijing, in which a plant-based food fair, outdoor fitness activities and live music, will feature, the organisers said.

The event aims to reflect the growing popularity of veganism in China, and to offer an alternative way to celebrate the holidays in a healthy way, they added.

According to recent surveys, China -- the world's largest market for beef, pork and poultry -- is steadily turning wary to meat as the health-conscious Chinese are taking to vegetarian diet prompting mushrooming of vegan restaurants in different parts of the country.

Over the past few years, China's restaurant industry has reported growing number of entrepreneurs looking to capitalise on the popularity of healthy eating, which usually means a meatless, organic and environmentally friendly diet.

The "Pop Plant-Based Festival" to be held in Beijing from Saturday and Sunday will have a plant-based food market in the morning, with vendors from 100 vegan brands ranging from food and fashion to health, the report said.

In the afternoon, the country's top fitness coaches and world-class vegan athletes will provide training sessions in everything from yoga to "insanity workouts" during an outdoor "FitFest", it said.

After the sweaty workout, a large party called Rock Moon Night, inspired by London's famous "Vegan Nights" events - is to be hosted by acclaimed live DJs, the report said.

"Our main objective is to provide a fun, entertaining and fulfilling experience for festival attendees so that they can learn about plant-based food and fitness in a friendly and supportive environment," Jack Kleinman, co-organiser of the event, told Xinhua.

Kleinman hopes that the event will serve as a significant platform for promoting plant-based lifestyles to young people.

Industry leaders, investors, trendsetting brands and charitable groups will gather at the festival, in Beijing's Chaoyang District, to explore opportunities presented by the Chinese market.

"A new generation of vegan consumers are rising and expanding in the country as everywhere else, seeking a healthy, green and compassionate lifestyle," said Kelly Chen, promoter and co-organiser of the festival.

Chen said that plant-based food would be a global trend for 2018, quoting recent surveys released by assessment firms such as Baum + Whiteman, a US-based restaurant consulting company, Just Eat, GrubHub delivery services and Google Trends.

China is no exception.

To push things ahead, Chen said the festival would aim to promote cross-over cooperation.

For example, by integrating food, nutrition, fitness, health and entertainment, vegan businesses at the festival hope to attract a younger, more diverse public.

Chen said: "The vegan trend is creating a new and wholesome business ecosystem, from product innovation and catering services, to IT solutions and financial investments.

" According to the organisers, the event will also be held nationwide at later dates in cities including Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen.

