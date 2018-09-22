India, Nepal to explore using satellite images in boundary survey work

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India and Nepal have agreed to explore the possibility of using high resolution satellite images in boundary survey work, officials said.

During the 5th meeting of the Nepal-India Boundary Working Group (BWG), which concluded here on Friday, both sides also agreed to continue mapping of no-man's land encroachment and cross-border occupation, they said.

The two countries also agreed to maintain status quo in cultivation of the disputed land until an agreement is reached between the two governments.

The three-day meeting also reviewed the outcome of the 4th BWG meet held in Dehradun last year and ensured that the guidelines issued earlier have been properly followed.

The meeting also agreed to finalise the work schedule for the remaining field seasons.

The BWG is a joint body constituted by India and Nepal in 2014 to conduct works in the fields of construction, restoration and repair of boundary pillars, including clearance of no-man's land and other technical tasks.