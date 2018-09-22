Police probe new drug rape claims against US surgeon, girlfriend 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Authorities in California said Friday they have received dozens of new leads from possible new victims of a US surgeon and his girlfriend who have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said more than 12 of those leads were credible -- and that investigators are looking at crimes that may have occurred years ago.

The surgeon, 38-year-old Grant Robicheaux, and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, allegedly targeted their victims at bars and restaurants -- but may also have used dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble.

"We're expanding our inquiries to several states and as well as other parts of California," Rackauckas said.

"Ladies, please be careful when you meet people on these kinds of apps. You don't know what's behind what appears to be a perfect smile."

In the two cases that have already led to criminal charges, the pair are accused of using ecstasy, date rape drugs and cocaine to incapacitate their victims before assaulting them at Robicheaux's home in Newport Beach.

The prosecutor said that one man had come forward with allegations against the couple.

Robicheaux -- who once appeared on the Bravo television show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" -- and Riley are due to be arraigned on October 25.

If convicted, Robicheaux faces up to 40 years in prison.

Riley could face 30 years behind bars.

Investigators are examining hundreds of videos of alleged assaults found on Robicheaux's phone after he was arrested.

Attorneys for Robicheaux and Riley have denied the allegations.

Both Robicheaux and Riley are free on USD 100,000 bonds.