China solves over 33,000 cases involving guns and explosives since February

By PTI

BEIJING: China has solved over 33,000 cases involving guns and explosives since the launch of a nation-wide campaign against such crimes in February, official media said on Sunday.

Over 1.4 lakh illegal guns and a large number of explosives confiscated or turned over to the police were destroyed on Thursday in 146 cities, including Chongqing, Qiqihar, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Kunming, the state-run Xinhua reported.

During the first seven months of the two-year campaign, the police caught 288 gangs involved in guns and explosives, busted 421 criminal dens and arrested a large number of suspects. Over 33,000 cases were solved, said the report.

The number of gun and explosives crimes from January to August dropped 30.5 per cent and 36.1 per cent year on year respectively.

Sun Lijun, deputy minister of public security, said that though the crackdown on guns and explosives crimes have been effective but severe challenges still remain.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the illegal possession of guns and explosives and its threat to public security.

Possession of guns by private individuals is illegal in China. The country has long maintained high pressure on gun and explosives crime.

Sun urged all police departments to maintain high pressure against such crimes, the report said.