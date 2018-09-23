Voting begins in Maldives presidential poll: Official

By AFP

MALE: Voting began Sunday in a controversial presidential election in the Maldives, hours after police raided the opposition's campaign headquarters, officials and party workers said.

A Maldivian election worker prepares poll material at the election commissioner's office center in Male, Maldives, Sept. 22, 2018. (Photo | AP)

Hundreds of men and women lined up to vote before polling booths opened at 8:00 am (0300 GMT) in the capital Male, where President Abdulla Yameen and his challenger Ibrahim Mohamed Solih were due to cast their ballots.