Dallas cop who shot Black man dead fired by police

Police Chief U. Renee Hall dismissed Officer Amber Guyger during a hearing Monday, according to the statement posted on Twitter .

This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting her neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed, the police department announced Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The Dallas Police Department fired Guyger weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home. (Photo | AP)

DALLAS: A white police officer accused of fatally shooting her black neighbor inside his own apartment was fired Monday for "adverse conduct," the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting that left 26-year-old Botham Jean dead. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home. She turned herself in three days later , and is currently out on bond.

"An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on September 9, 2018, Officer Guyger #10702, engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter," the statement said. It doesn't explain what that violation means.

Jean family attorneys and protesters have been calling for her to be fired since the shooting. The family did not immediately comment on Guyger's dismissal.

This March 24, 2014, file photo provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean, speaking at the university. The Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting Jean inside his own apartment has been dismissed, the police department announced Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home. (Photo | AP)

Guyger was a four-year veteran of the police force. She told investigators that she had just ended a shift when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex where she lived.

She said when she put her key in the apartment door, which was unlocked and slightly ajar, it opened, according to the affidavit. Inside, the lights were off, and she saw a figure in the darkness that cast a large silhouette across the room, according to the officer's account.

She called 911. When asked where she was, she returned to the front door to see she was in the wrong unit, according to the affidavit. The 911 tapes have not been released.

