Home World

Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of UN assembly, to meet Japan PM Shinzo Abe

North Korea and Iran are set to dominate the UN General Assembly, where Trump will be in the spotlight as he continues to upend global diplomacy.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Donald Trump on Sunday flew to New York ahead of this week's gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, and announced he would meet with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the evening.

"Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out!" he tweeted before his helicopter landed in Wall Street at around 5:45 pm (2145 GMT).

READ| At UN General Assembly, unrepentant Donald Trump set to rattle foes, friends alike

North Korea and Iran are set to dominate the UN General Assembly, where Trump will be in the spotlight as he continues to upend global diplomacy.

After warming up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and ditching the Iran nuclear deal, the unpredictable Trump takes the podium on Tuesday to face foes and increasingly uneasy allies.

On Wednesday, he will for the first time chair a Security Council meeting on non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction that will focus heavily on Iran -- likely triggering a clash with other big powers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Shinzo Abe UN General Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival