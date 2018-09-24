Home World

NAFTA talks likely to continue on sidelines of UN meeting: Justin Trudeau

Officials have been in talks nearly non-stop for a month as they try to overcome hurdles and agree on a NAFTA rewrite.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.( Photo | Reuters)

By AFP

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday it was "very likely" that informal talks aimed at renewing the North American Free Trade Agreement would continue on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York over the next several days.

Officials have been in talks nearly non-stop for a month as they try to overcome hurdles and agree on a NAFTA rewrite, under pressure from US President Donald Trump to sign onto a deal reached in August with Mexico.

The latest round between Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer ended Thursday without a deal.

"I don't think there are any formal encounters planned," Trudeau said as he addressed a press conference after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.

"But certainly the fact that many of our negotiators will be in New York at the same time, it's very likely that conversations continue in a constructive but less formal way."

READ| Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of UN assembly, to meet Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Freeland, who leads the team of Canadian negotiators, is due to deliver Canada's speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

US President Donald Trump, who called NAFTA "one of the worst trade deals in history," demanded that the 1994 accord be revised. The talks started a year ago.

The United States and Mexico sealed their own deal at the end of August, after reaching agreement on auto content requirements and intend to sign the accord by December 1, when Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes office.

Ottawa and Washington remain at odds over Canada's managed dairy sector, and the dispute resolution provisions in NAFTA.

Trudeau also denied on Sunday that forthcoming provincial elections were behind a delay in Canada signing on to a deal.

The provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec are set to hold legislative elections on September 24 and October 1, respectively.

"I can say unequivocally that considerations around electoral timelines in Quebec or New Brunswick or elsewhere has never been part of the equation for us," Trudeau said.

Quebec's dairy sector in particular is one of the most powerful in the country, and is pressuring the Canadian government not to compromise on demands for increased access.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justin Trudeau UN assembly NAFTA Trade war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival