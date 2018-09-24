Home World

Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio vaccination drive; targets 38.6 million under five children

Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio, a virus that can cause paralysis or death.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday launched a massive nationwide anti-polio vaccination drive touted as the final push against the crippling disease to cover 38.6 million children under five years of age.

The drive will last for three days but a 2-5 day catchup campaign will be launched following the initial drive so that no one was left out.

Dr Rana Safdar, chief of anti-polio campaign, said that the campaign has started in all parts of Pakistan.

However, he said that the campaign in two of the districts -- Sheikhupura in Punjab and Orakzai I Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-- will begin from September 25.

"The programme will target a total of 38.6 million under five children," he said.

A country must have no cases for three consecutive years in order to be considered to have eradicated polio by the World Health Organisation.

Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio, a virus that can cause paralysis or death.

Safdar said that Vitamin-A supplement will also be administered to around 35 million children aged between 6-59 months along-with OPV aimed at boosting immunity against all infectious diseases including Measles.

The drive is the first nationwide door to door national campaign of 2018-19 low transmission season.

A total of 260,000 personnel will strive to achieve the set targets across Pakistan and will be assisted by 40 experts to facilitate preparedness by the local teams in priority areas.

Safdar said Pakistan was "closest ever to its goal" of eliminating the crippling disease and "started its final push towards interruption of Polio Virus".

In 2018, only four polio cases have so far been reported from two districts, including three from Dukki and one from Charsadda.

The government support and cooperation of communities and parents has been imperative in Pakistan's recent successes actualising a case decline from highs of 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015 to 20 in 2016 and 8 in 2017, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-polio vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw