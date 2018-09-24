Home World

Russian held in Norway for spying blames 'misunderstanding' 

The man, who has not been named, was on Saturday ordered held in custody for two weeks, the day after his arrest at Oslo airport.

Published: 24th September 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By PTI

OSLO: A Russian citizen arrested in Norway on suspicion of spying during a seminar in parliament rejects the claim and says it is a "misunderstanding", his lawyer told AFP on Monday.

Norway's intelligence service PST said Sunday it had arrested a 51-year-old Russian suspected of "illegal intelligence activity".

The man, who has not been named, was on Saturday ordered held in custody for two weeks, the day after his arrest at Oslo airport.

"He says he doesn't understand why he's being accused of this and believes it is a misunderstanding," his lawyer Hege Aakre said.

The man is suspected of spying during an inter-parliamentary seminar which gathered representatives from 34 countries to discuss digitalisation at the Storting, the Norwegian parliament.

The investigation is in "a preliminary phase", with suspicions for the time being based on "observations and his behaviour," PST spokesman Martin Bernsen told AFP.

On Sunday, the Russian ambassador in Norway Teimuraz Ramishvili criticised the detention on the embassy's Facebook page, saying it was based on a "ridiculous pretext".

In April, a Norwegian was arrested in Russia suspected of espionage.

Held in custody pending trial, Frode Berg has admitted helping the Norwegian intelligence service by acting as a courier on several occasions, but says he didn't know what he was delivering.

If the investigation in Norway confirms the espionage allegations against the Russian citizen, Norwegian authorities could try to negotiate an exchange to obtain Berg's return, local media have speculated.

PST refused to comment on those reports.

Norwegian intelligence officials regularly accuse Russia of cyber attacks and espionage, but arrests are extremely rare.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Norway Russian citizen Oslo airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?