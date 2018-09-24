Sushma Swaraj holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA meet
Swaraj met Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Morocco's Nasser Bourita.
UNITED NATIONS: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a series of bilateral meetings with several of her foreign counterparts discussing a host of issues, including trade, investment and capacity building.
Swaraj met Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Morocco's Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick on the sidelines of the high-level session of the 73rd UN General Assembly that kicked off here Monday.
