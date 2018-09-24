Sushma Swaraj holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA meet 

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a series of bilateral meetings with several of her foreign counterparts discussing a host of issues, including trade, investment and capacity building.

Swaraj met Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Morocco's Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick on the sidelines of the high-level session of the 73rd UN General Assembly that kicked off here Monday.

Relations characterized by warmth and cordiality ! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building. pic.twitter.com/tp64tdWWkB — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

In another tweet, he said

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister @JosepBorrellF met on the sidelines of UNGA and explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives. pic.twitter.com/4OpIM3iUf8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

First of the many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the #UNGA



A historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture. pic.twitter.com/lR61ow6s6g — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018