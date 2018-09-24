Home World

UN chief Antonio Guterres hails famine prevention mechanism

The mechanism has the support of global technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres (File | AP)

By IANS

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hailed the World Bank/United Nations Famine Action Mechanism (FAM) as an important new tool to help predict and prevent famine.

With the cooperation of humanitarian development organisations, tech companies, academia, the insurance sector and others, this initiative is a successful multi-stakeholder partnership, he told a forum for the launch of the mechanism at UN Headquarters in New York.

"FAM will give a more accurate picture of food security in real time, triggering early action from donors and humanitarian agencies that will save lives and prevent further suffering," he said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mechanism will use state-of-the-art technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to detect correlations between different risks, he noted.

Creating and strengthening partnerships will help donors, affected countries and international organisations to bridge funding gaps along the entire humanitarian cycle, from prevention and preparedness to emergency response, said the UN chief.

"With the Famine Action Mechanism, we are renewing our pledge to zero tolerance for famine and acute food insecurity. We are renewing our pledge to feed everyone in our world and to leave no one behind."

"This very basic goal should be within our grasp. With today's advanced technology and knowledge of agriculture, we can surely uphold everyone's fundamental right to food, " he said. "But sadly, harrowing images of parents holding their malnourished children, helpless in the face of tragedy, are not consigned to history."

After years of progress on hunger, the world is losing ground. The number of undernourished people is rising -- to more than 820 million in 2017, he said.

During the IMF-World Bank spring meetings in 2017, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Guterres committed themselves to zero tolerance for famine.

As a follow-up, the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other global partners began to develop FAM, the first global mechanism dedicated to famine prevention, preparedness and early action. 

The mechanism has the support of global technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres Famine Action Mechanism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival