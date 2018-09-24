Home World

Vietnam to hold state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

The Communist Party and government announcement said flags will fly at half-staff and entertainment activities will be cancelled during the two-day funeral that starts Wednesday.

Published: 24th September 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Late Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. (File | AFP)

By Associated Press

HANOI: Vietnam will hold a state funeral and national mourning for President Tran Dai Quang who died last week at age 61.

The Communist Party and government announcement said flags will fly at half-staff and entertainment activities will be cancelled during the two-day funeral that starts Wednesday.

READ | Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang dead at 61

Quang will be buried in his home village in northern Ninh Binh province on Thursday.

He died at a military hospital in Hanoi on Friday. State media quoted a government doctor as saying he died due to a rare virus but the reports did not identify it.

A career security officer, Quang rose through the ranks to be Minister of Public Security in 2011 and was elected by the National Assembly as the nation's president in April 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tran Dai Quang Vietnam President

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival