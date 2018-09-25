Home World

Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt

The Antiquities Ministry says Tuesday archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.

Published: 25th September 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

A large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals, that was recently discovered in the town of Mit Rahina (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a "massive" ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, 20 kilometres, or 12 miles, south of Cairo.

 A photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a large Roman bath and a  chamber likely for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

The Antiquities Ministry says Tuesday archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.

Photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a basin in a chamber that was likely used for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Another photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of  Antiquities which shows the Roman bath and chamber that was likely used for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

Memphis, founded around 3,100 B.C., was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.

Another photo shows the shows the Roman bath and chamber that was likely used for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ancient building in Egypt archeology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh