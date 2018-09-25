Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a "massive" ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, 20 kilometres, or 12 miles, south of Cairo.

A photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

The Antiquities Ministry says Tuesday archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.

Photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a basin in a chamber that was likely used for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Another photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities which shows the Roman bath and chamber that was likely used for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

Memphis, founded around 3,100 B.C., was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.

Another photo shows the shows the Roman bath and chamber that was likely used for religious rituals. (Photo | AP)

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.