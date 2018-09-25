Home World

Dubai court slaps Indian youth with molestation charges for groping woman

The prosecutors accused the 30-year-old man of inappropriately touching the Filipina woman and then fleeing the scene.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian youth has been slapped with molestation charges by a Dubai court after he allegedly groped a woman while she was walking late at night, according to a media report.

The man, a driver by profession, denied the charge, claiming that he touched the woman by mistake, the Khaleej Times reported.

The prosecutors accused the 30-year-old man of inappropriately touching the Filipina woman and then fleeing the scene.

The case was registered at the Bur Dubai police station.

The complainant, a 25-year-old waitress, told the prosecution that she did not know the suspect prior to the incident.

"It was at 1:20 am on August 3.

I was near a restaurant and was about to go to a supermarket.

My friend was with me.

There were a group of five to six men who were coming in the opposite way.

One of them groped me intentionally.

I yelled at him but he then replied in a very abusive and vulgar manner," the woman was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

He did not just ignore her screams for help but also laughed and continued his way, she said, adding, "I followed them and kept screaming until an African man came and restrained the defendant."

The woman said she had no idea about what could have prompted the accused into that behaviour as she did not encourage or provoke him in any way.

A ruling will be pronounced on October 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Molestation charges Indian booked in Dubai Filipina woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh