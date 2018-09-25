Home World

Huge blaze forces hundreds from homes in Tuscany

Two water-dropping planes and 80 firefighters, helped by 50 volunteers, were tackling the blaze, which broke out overnight Monday near Pisa in northern Italy.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a forest fire (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CALCI: A vast forest fire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their houses in Tuscany, with firefighters Tuesday battling to extinguish flames fanned by fierce winds.

Around 600 hectares in total had been consumed by the blaze, chief Pisan firefighter Ugo D'Anna told a local television, adding that while it was now contained it would take some hours to put out.

The fire was "almost certainly arson," he said.

Two water-dropping planes and 80 firefighters, helped by 50 volunteers, were tackling the blaze, which broke out overnight Monday near Pisa in northern Italy, briefly threatening the towns of Calci, Montemagno and San Lorenzo e la Torre.

Some 500 inhabitants were evacuated as olive trees burned in their groves and the sky across the area turned a deep orange, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

On Tuesday the region's four firefighting helicopters were grounded to the strong winds.

Tuscany's governor Enrico Rossi said evacuated locals would not be able to return for 24 hours while risk assessments were carried out.

"The firefighters were our angels.

It was an apocalyptic scene and thankfully they saved us," one evacuee was reported as saying by Italian media.

"I really hope the blaze was carelessness because I can't bear to think it could have been such an evil act by such a twisted mind." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tuscany forest fire Pisa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh