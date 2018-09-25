Home World

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern debuts baby at UN assembly

Jacinda Ardern, 38, is only the second world leader to ever give birth while in the office.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: New Zealand's prime minister, who shot to international fame for giving birth while in office, turned heads Monday by bringing her three-month-old daughter into the UN assembly hall.

Jacinda Ardern, 38, is only the second world leader to ever give birth while in the office. The first was the late Benazir Bhutto, who was prime minister of Pakistan when her daughter was born in 1990.

The premier was photographed kissing and bouncing up and down daughter Neve in the main assembly hall next to partner Clarke Gayford, at a plenary meeting known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, which she also addressed.

Gayford, who is a television fishing show host and who plans to be the main caregiver for their daughter, tweeted a picture of the infant's UN diplomatic photo ID that classified her as "New Zealand first baby".

"I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change. Great yarn for her 21st," he wrote.

Ardern became prime minister in October just three months after taking charge of the Labour Party as it languished in the polls. She returned to work last month after a six-week maternity leave.

She had already announced that they would travel as a family to the United Nations in New York, where she will address the General Assembly. Earlier on Monday, she spoke at the launch of the annual "Climate Week" event.

Pregnancy, motherhood and her coalition government have turned her into a poster child for feminism against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement in the United States, where she is taking part in a series of media appearances.

"It felt at the time on par I have to say!" she joked on The Today Show, the flagship morning program on NBC News, when asked what was harder -- taking a three-month-old on a 17-hour flight or running the country.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand's prime minister acinda Ardern UN assembly UNGA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh