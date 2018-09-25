Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with leaders from Fiji, Estonia, Suriname 

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held bilateral talks with leaders from Fiji, Estonia and Suriname, discussing diverse issues including defense cooperation, trade and capacity building.

Swaraj met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Foreign Minister of Estonia Sven Mikser and Foreign Minister of Suriname Deborah Pollack-Beighle on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly here.

"Building upon a historical relationship with an important Pacific partner of India. EAM @SushmaSwaraj and @FijiPM, Frank Bainimarama discussed development assistance, capacity building and defence cooperation on the sidelines of the #UNGA, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of #Suriname, Deborah Pollack-Beighle discussed cooperation in capacity building, traditional medicine, pharma, and follow up to @rashtrapatibhvn visit during their meeting on the sidelines of the #UNGA pic.twitter.com/PnFYriyVQp — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2018

Highlighting the "strong cultural connect", Swaraj met Mikser and had a good exchange of views on intensifying cooperation in IT, trade & investment, culture, education, tourism and multilateral fora, Kumar said.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Estonia @svenmikser had a good exchange of views on intensifying cooperation in IT, trade & investment, culture, education, tourism and multilateral fora. pic.twitter.com/rxRNn31XSx — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2018

Noting that India and Suriname share close, warm and friendly relations, Kumar tweeted that the two leaders discussed cooperation in capacity building, traditional medicine, pharma and followed up on President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the South American country in June this year.

Later in the day, Swaraj will also participate in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.