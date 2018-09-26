Home World

Jordan King Abdullah II seeks urgent funding for Palestinian refugees

"We need to support full funding of UNRWA and other vital efforts to protect families, keep communities stable and prepare young people for productive lives," Abdullah aid.

Published: 26th September 2018 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 25, 2018 in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday pleaded for urgent aid for Palestinian refugees to curb the appeal of radicalism after the United States ended all support.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, the Jordanian leader sought a revival of the Middle East peace process and voiced worries about the financial collapse of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

ALSO READ | US cuts refugee admissions to 30,000 for 2019: Mike Pompeo

"We need to support full funding of UNRWA and other vital efforts to protect families, keep communities stable and prepare young people for productive lives," Abdullah aid.

"It would be a terrible mistake to abandon youth to the forces of radicalism and despair. Such support is urgently needed to ensure UNRWA fulfills its role in accord with its UN mandate," he said.

President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, has ended all $350 million provided by the United States each year to UNRWA.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) greets Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein at the United Nations in New York on September 25, 2018. (Photo | AFP)

With the United States traditionally the largest funder of the agency, the move has created a funding crisis, especially in the impoverished Gaza Strip where more than 200,000 Palestinians attend UN-run schools.

Jordan -- which is home to nearly 2.2 million Palestinian refugees, who make up almost half of the kingdom's population -- will convene a meeting during the week of UN diplomacy in hopes of securing funding for UNRWA.

Abdullah, whose kingdom is one of only two Arab states with full diplomatic relations with Israel, rejected the idea of a so-called one-state solution in which Palestinians would be absorbed in the Jewish state.

Abdullah said the proposal had an "ugly, undemocratic reality."

"There is no such thing as a unilateral agreement; it takes at least two parties to make an agreement," he said.

"Helping the parties achieve that agreement, and work together to build a new future, deserves the strong, steady support of all our world."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UNRWA UN agency for Palestinian Abdullah II

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh