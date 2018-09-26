Home World

Mexico President-elect Andres Manuel vows probe on 43 missing students

"We will sign a decree to create ... an investigative commission and define the procedures we will follow until the truth is found and justice is done," the leftist leader said after meeting the paren

Published: 26th September 2018 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks next to Maria Elena Guerrero, mother of one of the 43 college students who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014, at the Memory and Tolerance Museum in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MEXICO: Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday promised the parents of 43 students who went missing in 2014 to create a commission to investigate the disappearance and suspected massacre.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador embraces Maria Elena Guerrero, mother of one of the 43 college students who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014, at the Memory and Tolerance Museum in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Later in the day, family members and supporters, who do not accept the findings of government investigations, will march to mark four years since the students disappearance at the hands of police.
(Photo | AP)

"We will sign a decree to create ... an investigative commission and define the procedures we will follow until the truth is found and justice is done," the leftist leader said after meeting the parents.

He was speaking on the fourth anniversary of the disappearance, a case that still haunts Mexico and stained the human rights record of outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mexico Missing Students Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours