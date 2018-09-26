Mexico President-elect Andres Manuel vows probe on 43 missing students

By AFP

MEXICO: Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday promised the parents of 43 students who went missing in 2014 to create a commission to investigate the disappearance and suspected massacre.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador embraces Maria Elena Guerrero, mother of one of the 43 college students who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014, at the Memory and Tolerance Museum in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Later in the day, family members and supporters, who do not accept the findings of government investigations, will march to mark four years since the students disappearance at the hands of police.

(Photo | AP)

"We will sign a decree to create ... an investigative commission and define the procedures we will follow until the truth is found and justice is done," the leftist leader said after meeting the parents.

He was speaking on the fourth anniversary of the disappearance, a case that still haunts Mexico and stained the human rights record of outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto.