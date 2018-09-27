Home World

29 hurt in severe turbulence on Mexican airliner 

The Airbus A320 was on a flight from the western city of Guadalajara to the border city of Tijuana late Wednesday.

Published: 27th September 2018

By PTI

MEXICO: Aviation authorities in Mexico say 29 people were hurt and 12 of them hospitalised after an airliner hit a pocket of turbulence.

The Airbus A320 was on a flight from the western city of Guadalajara to the border city of Tijuana late Wednesday.

The flight operated by the airline Volaris hit the turbulence at an altitude of 34,000 feet about halfway into the flight.

The government's Civil Aviation office described the turbulence as "moderate".

It said the plane continued on to Tijuana, where paramedics were waiting. The 12 hospitalised included eight passengers and four flight attendants.

 

