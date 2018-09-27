Home World

Australian Broadcasting Corporation​ chairman Justin Milne quits amid political meddling allegations

Justin Milne resigned from the national broadcaster amid reports he had asked for journalists to be fired because their reporting was disliked by the Australian government.

Published: 27th September 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Justin_Milne

Australian Broadcasting Corporation​ chairman Justin Milne (Photo | ABC Sydney/ Twitter)

By IANS

CANBERRA: The chairman of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has resigned following allegations of political interference.

Justin Milne resigned from the national broadcaster amid reports he had asked for journalists to be fired because their reporting was disliked by the Australian government, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The government has denied pressuring the broadcaster over its staff.

Earlier on Monday ABC's managing director Michelle Guthrie was fired.

Milne said there had been no interference from Canberra, and he was stepping aside to "provide a release valve" from the public pressure.

"Nobody from the government has ever rung me and told me what to do in relation to the ABC," he said.

The allegations against Milne had prompted protests from ABC staff on Wednesday about protecting the broadcaster's editorial independence.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours