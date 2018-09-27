Home World

Donald Trump says if he wasn't elected, there would have been war with North Korea

Trump, whose Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to travel to Pyongyang next month, refused to commit to a timetable on when he expected North Korea to denuclearize.

Published: 27th September 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US would have been drawn into a war with North Korea if he had not been elected as he played up the prospects of a peace deal with its leader Kim Jong Un.

"If I wasn't elected, you would have had a war," Trump said before adding that "nobody is talking about that" anymore.

"We have a very good relationship. He (Kim) likes me, I like him," he told a press conference in New York.

"I really believe he wants to get it done. He wants to make a deal, I want make a deal."

Trump, whose Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to travel to Pyongyang next month, refused to commit to a timetable on when he expected North Korea to denuclearize.

"I don't want to get into the time game. You know why? I told Mike Pompeo. I said 'Mike, don't get into the time game.' We stopped him. They're taking down plants, they're taking down a lot of different testing areas.

"They're going to take down some more. You'll be hearing about that very soon. I don't want to go ahead of myself. But you'll be hearing about it soon."
 

