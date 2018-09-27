Home World

India's solar alliance gets major push with EIB funds

Global Urbis is a ground-breaking partnership to enhance climate action in cities around the world.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

solar plants

AP Image of solar panels used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW YORK: In a major push to India's International Solar Alliance (ISA), European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer on Wednesday announced a major progress on tackling climate change globally at the One Planet Summit here.

Announcing progress on initiatives hailed as "transformative" that will deliver on the ambitious Paris Agreement to tackle climate change, he announced to bridge urban financing gap with Global Urbis, launch the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund and expand solar energy through the International Solar Alliance.

Global Urbis is a ground-breaking partnership to enhance climate action in cities around the world.

The Land Degradation Neutrality Fund is a unique way to finance climate adaptation and land restoration measures through projects that will benefit some of the most vulnerable communities.

In addition, the EIB President pointed to the EU bank's commitment to backing the ISA to support solar energy and the exchange of technology.

The EIB is partnering with the ISA, bringing its expertise and financing to support the expansion of solar energy in India and other regions where solar power is one of the most abundant renewable energy sources but where technologies, funding and expertise are often lacking.

The goal of the ISA is to raise $1 trillion by 2030 from public and private investors to invest in such solar projects.

In 2017, the EIB provided EUR 1.05 billion of new financing for solar energy projects around the world, representing the largest ever annual support by the EIB to the solar sector, and is currently finalising a new EUR 200 million credit line to provide additional financing for renewable energy projects across India.

Over the last five years, the EU Bank provided more than EUR 21 billion for renewable energy investment worldwide, including EUR 2.5 billion in photovoltaic and concentrated solar power projects.

"Multilateral cooperation is the only way to achieve success in tackling climate change and sustainable development," Hoyer said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
solar alliance Werner Hoyer One Planet Summit Global Urbis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours