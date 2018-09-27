Home World

Maldives opposition seeks foreign help for transition

The Maldivian opposition appealed to the international community to help ensure a peaceful transition of power amid fears that strongman Abdulla Yameen may cling onto power.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom | AP Photo

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Maldivian opposition appealed to the international community Thursday to help ensure a peaceful transition of power amid fears that strongman Abdulla Yameen may cling onto power despite his shock election defeat.

The joint opposition, which includes four political parties that successfully put forward the little-known Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at Sunday's vote, called for external help to re-establish democracy in the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago.

"In this regard, we look towards our friends and partners in the international community to assist us, as we move forward in trying to create a Maldives in which all citizens can enjoy peace, prosperity and justice," the opposition said in a statement. It did not say what form of assistance was requested, but opposition sources said they were looking for strong foreign warnings to Yameen to go quietly. The statement came hours after the country's military chief and the head of police issued veiled warnings on television against Yameen trying to cling onto power.

Yameen decisively lost Sunday's election, despite all his main rivals being in prison or in exile, sparse media coverage of the opposition, and monitors and the opposition predicting vote-rigging.

Formal results will be announced by the election commission on Sunday and Yameen -- who on Monday conceded defeat -- must hand over power to successor Solih on November 17 at the end of his five-year term. But rumours have abounded on social media and elsewhere that Yameen could file an election petition seeking the delay of the announcement. This prompted military chief Major General Ahmed Shiyam to appear on a private TV channel on Wednesday night promising the results would be honoured.

"The people have spoken," Shiyam said. "I want to assure the Maldivian people that the military will protect the will of the people."

Election commission chief Ahmed Shareef confirmed that Yameen's party has lodged several complaints of suspected voting irregularities.

"We will look into these concerns," Shareef said.

But he added that there were no grounds for him to delay the announcement of the formal results. On Wednesday, the opposition accused Yameen of delaying the release of high-profile political prisoners despite calls by Solih for their release.

Shortly after his shock defeat, Yameen freed five prisoners. But scores of others -- including Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, his estranged half-brother and former president -- remain incarcerated.

There was no immediate comment from the government. Yameen jailed or exiled most of his rivals during his turbulent five-year term.

Suspecting a plot to impeach him, in February Yameen declared a state of emergency and arrested top judges as well as political opponents. Yameen's rule dented its image as a honeymoon paradise and attracted alarm abroad -- both the US and the EU had threatened financial sanctions unless the democratic situation improved.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours