Home World

South Korea at UN urges world to 'respond positively' to North Korea

Moon Jae-in, who has embraced dialogue with the North, advocates a step-by-step approach that would push Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Published: 27th September 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 26, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday urged world governments to encourage North Korea to advance toward denuclearization by "responding positively" to leader Kim Jong Un's "new choices".

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Moon praised his North Korean counterpart -- with whom he has held three summits -- saying he had "changed the direction of the political situation" on the Korean peninsula.

"North Korea moved out of longstanding isolation on its own initiative and stands before the international community once again," Moon said.

"Now it is the international community's turn to respond positively to North Korea's new choices and efforts."

Moon, who has embraced dialogue with the North, advocates a step-by-step approach that would push Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in exchange for a gradual easing of sanctions. 

That stance, however, is challenged by the United States and Japan, which maintain that North Korea must have fully dismantled its weapons programs before any of the sanctions can be lifted.

Moon argued that it was time for a gesture toward Kim.

"We must assure Chairman Kim that he has made the right decision in committing to denuclearization," he said.

"We must encourage North Korea to stay on the path that leads to permanent and solid peace."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier met with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho in New York and later announced that he will return to Pyongyang next month to push ahead with denuclearization.

Pompeo will also try to arrange a second summit between Trump and Kim, whose meeting in June in Singapore was the first ever between leaders of the two states.

Led by the United States, the Security Council last year slapped three rounds of sanctions targeting North Korea's economy with the aim of cutting off sources of revenue for Pyongyang's weapons program.

The United States is facing calls from Russia and China to consider easing sanctions to create an incentive for Pyongyang to move forward.

Pompeo on Thursday will address a Security Council meeting on North Korea. 

Despite the warming of ties, there has been little concrete action towards denuclearization and there remains skepticism about Kim's intentions.

At the last Kim-Moon summit in Pyongyang, the North Korean leader agreed to close a missile test site in the presence of international monitors and offered to shut down the Yongbyon nuclear plant if Washington takes "corresponding measures."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
north korea south korea Moon Jae-In Kim Jong Un

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours