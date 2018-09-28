Home World

Brett Kavanaugh's 'beer' obsession trends on Twitter after his revelation during sexual assault hearing

The author of 'Normal Girl, novelist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, "Brett Kavanaugh will not apologize for loving beer and being an angry drunk."

Published: 28th September 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh depart after testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hours after United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh raved about his love for beer during sexual assault hearing, the Twitter users went berserk making 'beer' trend on the micro-blogging site.

During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual assault allegations levelled by Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh talked at length about his drinking habits as a teen. "I liked beer, I still like beer, but I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted anyone."

This gave fodder to the twitterverse as several comments regarding Kavanaugh's "unapologetic love for beer" started trending on the social networking site soon after the testimony.

The author of 'Normal Girl, novelist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, "Brett Kavanaugh will not apologize for loving beer and being an angry drunk."

Journalist Craig Melvin also appreciated Kavanaugh's love for beer and tweeted, "One major takeaway so far? Judge Kavanaugh liked beer and still very much likes beer."

A user wrote, "To sum up Kavanaugh today, he insinuated a female Senator was drunk, yelled at her, argued, yelled at and spoke over other female/male Senators, lied, yelled, HE LIKES BEER, cried over Calendars, blamed democrats, blamed the Clintons & was unhinged. End. #KavanaughHearings."

Writer of Trainwreck Sady Doyle also took to Twitter to write," I'm glad to know that Brett Kavanaugh

- Likes beer

- Drinks beer

- Likes beer

- Likes beer

- Still likes beer

- Drinks beer

and would like to propose he walk into a sea of it posthaste."

Besides this, all of the top 10 Twitter trending topics in the United States on Thursday were about the same topic- the Kavanaugh- Ford hearing.

Earlier this month, Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, had alleged that Kavanaugh had assaulted her during a party in the 1980s when they were both in high school. Ford accused him of being drunk when she arrived at the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Kavanaugh Christine Blasey Ford

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting