Brett Kavanaugh's 'beer' obsession trends on Twitter after his revelation during sexual assault hearing

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hours after United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh raved about his love for beer during sexual assault hearing, the Twitter users went berserk making 'beer' trend on the micro-blogging site.

During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual assault allegations levelled by Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh talked at length about his drinking habits as a teen. "I liked beer, I still like beer, but I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted anyone."

This gave fodder to the twitterverse as several comments regarding Kavanaugh's "unapologetic love for beer" started trending on the social networking site soon after the testimony.

The author of 'Normal Girl, novelist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, "Brett Kavanaugh will not apologize for loving beer and being an angry drunk."

Journalist Craig Melvin also appreciated Kavanaugh's love for beer and tweeted, "One major takeaway so far? Judge Kavanaugh liked beer and still very much likes beer."

A user wrote, "To sum up Kavanaugh today, he insinuated a female Senator was drunk, yelled at her, argued, yelled at and spoke over other female/male Senators, lied, yelled, HE LIKES BEER, cried over Calendars, blamed democrats, blamed the Clintons & was unhinged. End. #KavanaughHearings."

Writer of Trainwreck Sady Doyle also took to Twitter to write," I'm glad to know that Brett Kavanaugh

- Likes beer

- Drinks beer

- Likes beer

- Likes beer

- Still likes beer

- Drinks beer

and would like to propose he walk into a sea of it posthaste."

Besides this, all of the top 10 Twitter trending topics in the United States on Thursday were about the same topic- the Kavanaugh- Ford hearing.

Earlier this month, Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, had alleged that Kavanaugh had assaulted her during a party in the 1980s when they were both in high school. Ford accused him of being drunk when she arrived at the party.