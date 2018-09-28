Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's first visit to China next month: Report 

It will be Khan's first visit to China after assuming office of Prime Minister in August.

Published: 28th September 2018 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan_PM_imran_khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | @ImranKhanPTI/ Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next month for his first trip to the country's all-weather ally, a media report said Friday.

Geo News, quoting sources said a high level delegation will also accompany Khan during his visit to China.

It will be Khan's first visit to China after assuming office of Prime Minister in August.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqianq has invited Khan to visit China when he called the cricketer-turned-politician to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

The date of his visit in date and meeting schedule with Chinese officials is being finalised, the report said.

ALSO READ | Cash-starved Imran Khan government auctions Nawaz Sharif's eight buffaloes

Khan will discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with Chinese leadership besides exchanging views on economic cooperation.

During the Li-Khan telephonic talk, the Chinese premier had voiced his hope that the "all-weather" friendship between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership.

Li also said his government wishes to work closely with the new Pakistani government and hoped that the CPEC project will be completed on time.

After assuming office, Khan first visited Saudi Arabia on September 18, where he met Saudi King Shah Salman, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He also visited the United Arab Emirates on September 19 and held talks with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran Khan Prime Minister China Abu Dhabi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai