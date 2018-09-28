Pakistan PM Imran Khan's first visit to China next month: Report 

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next month for his first trip to the country's all-weather ally, a media report said Friday.

Geo News, quoting sources said a high level delegation will also accompany Khan during his visit to China.

It will be Khan's first visit to China after assuming office of Prime Minister in August.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqianq has invited Khan to visit China when he called the cricketer-turned-politician to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

The date of his visit in date and meeting schedule with Chinese officials is being finalised, the report said.

Khan will discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with Chinese leadership besides exchanging views on economic cooperation.

During the Li-Khan telephonic talk, the Chinese premier had voiced his hope that the "all-weather" friendship between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership.

Li also said his government wishes to work closely with the new Pakistani government and hoped that the CPEC project will be completed on time.

After assuming office, Khan first visited Saudi Arabia on September 18, where he met Saudi King Shah Salman, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He also visited the United Arab Emirates on September 19 and held talks with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.