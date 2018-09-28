Home World

Securities and Exchange Commission​ sues Elon Musk over Tesla 'privatisation' tweet

The SEC said Musk's statements on Twitter were "false and misleading" and that he had never discussed the plans with company officials or potential funders. He later said he later decided against it.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo. (Photo: Rueters)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the charges of securities fraud, alleging he made "false and misleading" tweets about a potential transaction to take the company private.

In its complaint, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, SEC seeks ban on Musk from being able to hold officer or director positions at publicly-traded companies, as well as any other damages the court feels are appropriate, The Verge reported.

On August 7, Musk tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $ 420, adding "funding secured". "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," the tweet read.

The SEC's complaint alleges that "in truth, Musk had not discussed specific deal terms with any potential financing partners, and he allegedly knew that the potential transaction was uncertain and subject to numerous contingencies."

According to the SEC, Musk's tweets caused Tesla's stock price to jump by over six percent on August 7, and led to significant market disruption.

"Corporate officers hold positions of trust in our markets and have important responsibilities to shareholders," said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, in an official release.

"An officer's celebrity status or reputation as a technological innovator does not give license to take those responsibilities lightly," Peikin added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Securities and Exchange Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting