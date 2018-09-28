Senate panel backs Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh

Home World

Brett-Kavanaugh-Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Judiciary Committee approved Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, on Friday, one day after he fought off allegations of sexual assault at a dramatic day-long public hearing.

The panel split along strict party lines with the 11 Republican members backing Kavanaugh and all 10 Democrats voting against the president's controversial nominee.

The  nomination of the 53-year-old conservative judge will now go to the full Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority.

In a last-minute move, Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona asked for a delay of up to a week before the full vote takes place to allow for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

