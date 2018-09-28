Home World

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire on border

Palestinian protesters protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Sept.28, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GAZA CITY: Gaza's Health Ministry says three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, have been killed by Israeli fire during protests along the border.

Thousands of Palestinians protested along the Israel-Gaza border fence Friday, burning tires and hurling rocks toward Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas and gunfire.

Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Sept.28, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Palestinian protesters protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Sept.28, 2018. (Photo | AP)

The ministry said three protesters died from gunfire and 75 others were wounded.

The Israeli military says it carried out an airstrike after protesters hurled grenades and explosives at soldiers.

Gaza's Hamas rulers have staged weekly protest marches for months, pressing for an end to a decade-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

The Islamist militant group seized Gaza from the Palestinian Authority by force in 2007.

Since March, 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops during the protests, and a Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier.

