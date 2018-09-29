Home World

France calls for new global coalition, with or without US

Any nation could join, but the minister says he hopes it would include countries like India, Australia and Japan, along with others in Europe. He says it would go on with or without the U.S.

Published: 29th September 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Le Drian said France's leaders are proposing a new international coalition to revive global cooperation that they say is being threatened by countries like the United States and Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE: France's leaders are proposing a new international coalition to revive global cooperation that they say is being threatened by countries like the United States and Russia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the plan Friday while speaking at Harvard University, calling for an alliance of "goodwill powers" that believe in cooperation and share democratic values.

His speech came days after U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that he rejects "the ideology of globalism."

French President Emmanuel Macron countered with calls for greater cooperation and said "nationalism always leads to defeat."

