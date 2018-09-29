Home World

Pakistani court rejects bail plea of main accused of Qandeel Baloch murder case 

The 26-year-old Qandeel became a sensation in Pakistan after her risque posts on social media garnered attention.

Published: 29th September 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Qandeel Baloch. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court has rejected the bail plea of the prime accused Muhammad Waseem in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

The 26-year-old Qandeel became a sensation in Pakistan after her risque posts on social media garnered attention.

She was found death in her house in Multan's Karimabad area, about 350 km from here, in July 2016.

Her younger brother, Waseem, had confessed to police that he had killed Qandeel, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, for disgracing the family honour.

On Friday, additional district and sessions' court judge Iqbal Dogar rejected the Waseem's bail plea, in which he had said that the police implicated him in the case with malafide intention.

ALSO READ | Book Review: The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch

"The case has been pending for more than two years, and would take a long time to wind up, so keeping him in jail till the decision of the case was unjustified," Waseem's lawyer had said in the plea.

He further argued that the recording of statements of witnesses is at its initial stage and as per some decisions of the superior courts his client is titled to bail as police has not yet made recovery (of murder weapon) from him.

An affidavit by the deceased's father, who is also the complainant in the case, was also submitted before the court, informing it that he has pardoned the accused (his son) and that he will have no objection to his son's release on bail.

Qandeel Baloch. (Photo | Twitter)

The prosecution argued that the hearing of the case has been adjourned several times on the request of defence counsels, so the complainant side was not responsible for any delay in the decision of the case.

"Suspect Waseem had recorded his statement before the area magistrate under section 164 confessing killing of Qandeel. The results of the DNA and forensic reports also confirmed his involvement in her murder," the prosecutor said.

In his written statement, Waseem said he had drugged Qandeel before strangling her.

"She brought dishonour to the Baloch name due to her risque videos and statements posted on social media," he said.

Qandeel spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the interior ministry to provide her with security.

No help was provided by the ministry.

Killing of women relatives in the name of honour is still prevalent in many parts of Pakistan.

More than 1,000 women are killed every year by their relatives on the pretext of defending the family honour.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Qandeel Baloch Pakistan Muhammad Waseem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead