Petrol prices to remain unchanged for month of October in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government to not to raise petrol prices and keep the existing rates for the month of October, said a report in Radio Pakistan.

The decision made by the Pakistan PM was to not burden the common people with a sudden hike in prices.

Earlier Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended the Ministry of Finance in view of rising oil prices at the global level.

OGRA recommendations were based on the existing tax rates and average import costs paid by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) during September.

However, Imran Khan disapproved the 'change' in oil prices and decided that general person should not feel the brunt of the increase in international oil prices.