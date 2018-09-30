Home World

Petrol prices to remain unchanged for month of October in Pakistan

The decision made by the Pakistan PM was to not burden the common people with a sudden hike in prices.

Published: 30th September 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan_PM_imran_khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | @ImranKhanPTI/ Twitter)

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government to not to raise petrol prices and keep the existing rates for the month of October, said a report in Radio Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Fuel prices hit new highs, petrol close to Rs 91 per litre in Mumbai

The decision made by the Pakistan PM was to not burden the common people with a sudden hike in prices.

Earlier Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended the Ministry of Finance in view of rising oil prices at the global level.

OGRA recommendations were based on the existing tax rates and average import costs paid by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) during September.

However, Imran Khan disapproved the 'change' in oil prices and decided that general person should not feel the brunt of the increase in international oil prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petrol Prices Pakistan Imran Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead