Tesla CEO Elon Musk, company settle fraud suit for USD 40 million​​​​​​​

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Saturday, just two days after filing a case seeking to oust Musk as CEO.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:08 AM

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc. (File | AP)

By PTI

SAN FRANCISO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the electric car company have agreed to pay a total of USD 40 million and make a series of concessions to settle a government lawsuit alleging Musk duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.

The settlement will require Musk to relinquish his role as chairman for at least three years, but he will be able to remain as CEO.

 

Elon Musk Tesla CEO

