Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia sent to hospital from prison

The 73-year-old leader has been in jail since February 2018, when she was sentenced to five years in prison for alleged corruption in the establishment of an orphanage fund.

Khaleda Zia. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: An official says Bangladesh opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is being treated in a state hospital after being taken there from the centuries-old jail where she has been imprisoned since a corruption conviction.

The director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Brig Gen A K Mahbubul Hoque, says Zia's condition is not life-threatening but there were complications.

The 73-year-old leader has been in jail since February 2018, when she was sentenced to five years in prison for alleged corruption in the establishment of an orphanage fund when she was prime minister from 1991 to 1996.

The High Court later extended her sentence to 10 years. Zia's party says the sentencing was politically motivated.

