Bangladeshi student jailed for passing sensitive information to BSF: Report

The convict sent the photos to his cousin Mohidul Islam in India on March 24, Tajul said.

Published: 01st April 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHAKA: A 23-year-old Bangladeshi student has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking photos of Border Guard Bangladesh structures and allegedly sending them to India's Border Security Force, a media report said.

The convict, identified as Mithoon Mia from Godagarhi Upazila was arrested at Sahebnagar border and sentenced on Saturday, bdnews reported.

Mithoon, a student of Godagarhi Degree College, was carrying a mobile phone with an active SIM card of an Indian company during the arrest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-1 Commander Mohammad Tajul Islam said.

"Some photos were found on his mobile. He had sent those to India via Imo (text, chat and video app)," Tajul said.

Mithoon took the photos of Sahebnagar border outpost and other information in his mobile phone on March 3, the BGB official said, citing information given by the convict during interrogation.

The convict sent the photos to his cousin Mohidul Islam in India on March 24, Tajul said. Mohidul had BSF links, the BGB official claimed but did not give details.

Contact numbers of BSF officials were found on Mithoon's mobile phone, according to BGB battalion's deputy commander Ashik Bulbul.

Rajshahi Executive Magistrate Arafat Aman Aziz conducted a mobile court and sentenced Mithoon, Ashik said and added that the convict was sent to Rajshahi Central Jail.

Asked why BGB opted for a mobile court instead of prosecuting Mithoon on charges of spying, the BGB official said: "This process (prosecution on charges of spying) has many levels. So he was given to a mobile court".

